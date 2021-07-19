QVT Financial LP Buys Shares of 183,700 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 183,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. QVT Financial LP owned approximately 0.54% of Teekay Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,557,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of TNK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.91. 7,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,967. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $401.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

