Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $134.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

