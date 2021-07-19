Qualtrics International (XM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Qualtrics International to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XM stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XM. Bank of America raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

