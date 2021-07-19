Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 443.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,896 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $40,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE KWR opened at $228.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

