Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after buying an additional 376,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

