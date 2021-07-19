Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PEN opened at $254.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.98. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,588.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.