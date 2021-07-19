Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $277,000 in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

