Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $255,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,683,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,011 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

