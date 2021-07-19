Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 3,736 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.16. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $160,660.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,354.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 54,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,191 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

