Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AdvanSix by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $29.21 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $819.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

