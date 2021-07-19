Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 450,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Quad/Graphics news, CEO J Joel Quadracci bought 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 92,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 650,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

