Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $5.42 or 0.00017403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $534.27 million and $109.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,576,656 coins and its circulating supply is 98,542,853 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

