Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $324.62 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

