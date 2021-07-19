Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Raised by Analyst

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2021 earnings at $9.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

NYSE:APD opened at $285.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,998.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after buying an additional 103,608 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

