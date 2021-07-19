Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Decreased by Cormark

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 310.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $2,145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

