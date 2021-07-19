Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $12,845,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

