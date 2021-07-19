Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE ASPN opened at $33.00 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $935.55 million, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

