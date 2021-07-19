Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.89.

Cintas stock opened at $386.22 on Monday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $392.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

