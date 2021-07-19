Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 37,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

