Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Q Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAQC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,468. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

