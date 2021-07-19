Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,831,000.

OTCMKTS VTIQU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 7,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,234. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

