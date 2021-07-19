Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,560,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,970,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $10,115,000.

Shares of ITQRU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Monday. 383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

