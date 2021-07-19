Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $992,000 in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGPIU. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,259,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Shares of GGPIU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.45. 155,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,678. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

