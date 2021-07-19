Q Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 181,312 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 181,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

EJFAU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,922. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

