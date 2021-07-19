Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Down 45.1% in June

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 511,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.47.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

