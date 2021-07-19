Putnam Investments LLC Sells 58,052 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,052 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.31% of AdvanSix worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $819.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.81. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

