Putnam Investments LLC Sells 328,551 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 86.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,551 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

CPB opened at $45.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

