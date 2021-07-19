Putnam Investments LLC Sells 10,473 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 74.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,479,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,944. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

