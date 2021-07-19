Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

Netflix stock opened at $530.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

