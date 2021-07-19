Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,947 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $577,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.