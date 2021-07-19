Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFII opened at $97.37 on Monday. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $100.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.51. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

