Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 125.7% Higher Over Last Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 125.7% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00098803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00146790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,609.11 or 0.99648972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars.

