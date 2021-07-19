Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,111 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 113.9% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 328,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $627.13 million, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 2.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

