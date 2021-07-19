Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $193,000 Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,154,000 after purchasing an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 229,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 172,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE opened at $70.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.