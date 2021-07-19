Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $155,000 Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 166,644 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $1,124,847.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $795.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

