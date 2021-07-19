Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 240.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Elevate Credit worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 84.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $37,278.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,219,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,044. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.51 on Monday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

