PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTBRY opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

