PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTBRY opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.30.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
