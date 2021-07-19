Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 128,469 Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $22,229,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $222,151,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $4,414,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 719,200.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter.

PSI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.23. 184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $130.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

