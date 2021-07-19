Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $29.68 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 856,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 191,350 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $29,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Calix by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.28. 5,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,138. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.