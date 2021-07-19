Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $20.73 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,966 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,065 shares of company stock worth $31,556,101. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.07. The company had a trading volume of 45,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,464. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

