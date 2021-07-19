Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36,974 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $134,771,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $80.16. 110,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,401. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

