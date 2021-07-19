Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,758 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF comprises 1.5% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.08% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $66,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 39,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 89,450 shares in the last quarter.

KBA traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.96. 1,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $53.32.

