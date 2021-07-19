Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 307,923 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,923 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 6.37% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $42,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHIQ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.78. 3,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

