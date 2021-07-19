Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) Short Interest Update

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

NASDAQ:PSAC opened at $14.33 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the second quarter worth $55,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 4,790.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Property Solutions Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Property Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

