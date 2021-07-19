Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Prologis also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.02-4.06 EPS.

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.77. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

