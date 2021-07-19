Prologis, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

Prologis stock opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $128.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Prologis by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Prologis by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 429,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

