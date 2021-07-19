Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Livent by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 333,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 150,626 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTHM opened at $17.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

