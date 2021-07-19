Profund Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 107,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

