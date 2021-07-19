Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,816,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 230,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $42.14 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

