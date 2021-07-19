Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV opened at $154.95 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $156.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. lifted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

